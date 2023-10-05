Mother, sister of Manny Ellis set to testify Thursday as trial enters third day

TACOMA, Wash. — Day three of testimony in the trial against the three Tacoma police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis kicked off on Thursday, with Ellis’ mother and sister expected to take the stand.

At the time of Ellis’ March 3 death, the 33-year-old was alleged to have attacked officers after banging on a patrol car. The prosecution in this case points to cell phone video showing a violent takedown of Ellis where here’s tazed, tackled, and repeatedly punched, as he told officers he couldn’t breathe. The medical examiner later ruled the death a homicide, stating that he had died of hypoxia from being physically restrained.

Opening statements for the trial took place on Tuesday, with lawyers on either side presenting competing narratives surrounding the circumstances of Ellis death. The second day centered around three cell phone videos of the final moments of his life, with testimony from a forensic analyst breaking down each one.

On Thursday, both Ellis’ sister and mother are scheduled to testify. His family will also be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to weigh in on the trial so far.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are both charged with 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree manslaughter, while Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with 1st-degree manslaughter.

You can stream the whole trial at this link.





