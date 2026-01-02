Man with ‘WAR’ hat arrested for having shotgun in crowd at Space Needle New Year’s celebration

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after Seattle police say he had a partially-concealed shotgun, pistol and several rounds of ammunition near the Space Needle during the New Year’s Eve celebration

On Dec. 31 at about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a man sitting on a bench near the Pacific Science Center holding a partially concealed shotgun.

Witnesses saw him holding the gun by the grip while facing the area where spectators were gathering for the fireworks display.

Officers assigned to the event center arrested the man without incident. Police say he cooperated.

Seattle police say he was wearing all black and a red hat with the word “war” written on it.

The suspect had a valid concealed carry permit.

He was booked into King County Jail for unlawful use of weapons. He also was given a one-year trespass warning at Seattle Center.

©2026 Cox Media Group