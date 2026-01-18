Man with extensive criminal history accused of repeatedly shoplifting from Ulta Beauty

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A King County man accused of repeatedly shoplifting from Ulta Beauty stores has been formally charged following a months-long investigation.

Prosecutors claim David Joseph Gama stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores between North Seattle and Federal Way.

Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 detail over 20 incidents between November and January.

Most incidents in the court documents state that Gama would target the fragrance department of the stores, stealing between hundreds and thousands of dollars in products each time.

Investigators say Gama is responsible for $ 18,426.80 in stolen merchandise; however, only $1,678.80 worth was recovered during his arrest.

Gama has an extensive criminal history, according to the court documents. Washington courts have issued 56 misdemeanor warrants and 19 superior court warrants for him since 1989. That includes 2 warrants from Edmonds Municipal Court that were active at the time of his arrest.

According to the court documents, Gama was convicted of everything from theft and driving under the influence to stalking and rape.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing from Ulta. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree organized retail theft.

