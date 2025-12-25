Man with 20 arrests on record, found with stolen car in Thurston County, sheriff says

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a known felon was arrested early Thursday morning after he was found with a stolen truck.

At around 1:50 a.m., Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders said he saw the convicted felon at a gas station near Tumwater.

He ran the truck’s license plate and it came back stolen out of Lacey two weeks prior, Sanders wrote on Facebook.

The man has previously been booked into the Thurston County Jail 20 separate times.

He gave an incoherent story about how he got the truck, and after drugs were found inside, he was arrested, facing charges of possession of a stolen car and possession of drugs.

