Man wanted for attacking someone arrested with knife in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 52-year-old man with an assault warrant, armed with a knife, in the Chinatown-International District this morning.

Officers spotted the man just before 1:30 a.m. near 5th Avenue.

According to the police report, he was “concealing what appeared to be a fixed blade knife in a self-made sheath on his hip.”

Police detained the man for questioning and found that he had a $5,000 warrant for assaulting someone.

Officers arrested him and booked him into the King County Jail.

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