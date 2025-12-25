Local

Man walking on I-5 pushes trooper, steals patrol car, leads authorities on chase, WSP says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man walking across I-5 near Northgate allegedly pushed a trooper down and stole her patrol car on Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:00 p.m., A WSP Lieutenant contacted the man who was walking across the northbound lanes of I-5, WSP said.

He allegedly then pushed her down, stole her patrol car, and drove away, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X.

The man led authorities on a pursuit on I-5 before a trooper conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the car near Lynnwood.

Troopers arrested the man and no injuries were reported but the patrol car was damaged.

This is a developing story.

