Man walking on I-5 pushes trooper, steals patrol car, leads authorities on chase, WSP says

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man walking across I-5 near Northgate allegedly pushed a trooper down and stole her patrol car on Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:00 p.m., A WSP Lieutenant contacted the man who was walking across the northbound lanes of I-5, WSP said.

He allegedly then pushed her down, stole her patrol car, and drove away, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X.

The man led authorities on a pursuit on I-5 before a trooper conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the car near Lynnwood.

Troopers arrested the man and no injuries were reported but the patrol car was damaged.

This is a developing story.

This is the end of a pursuit that started NB 5 at 85th. A WSP Lieutenant contacted a pedestrian that was running across the freeway. The pedestrian pushed her down and stole the patrol vehicle. A pursuit ensued and finally came to an end SB I-5 in Lynnwood.1/2 pic.twitter.com/h6mlgWswwJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 25, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group