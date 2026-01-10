Man threatening to kill wife stands off with SWAT in Cowlitz County, sheriff says

KELSO, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Kelso on Friday.

Just after midnight, a woman called 911 reporting she had been assaulted by her husband and dispatch could hear the man yelling in the background, CCSO said in a release.

Deputies arrived and were able to get her away from their house while the 63-year-old man refused to come out, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the man yelled that everyone’s safety was in jeopardy and the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called in.

At one point, the man stepped outside and deputies fired chemical munitions inside the home. He ran back inside but surrendered shortly after, CCSO said.

He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail facing charges of felony harassment, assault, domestic violence and obstructing a public servant.

