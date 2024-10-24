Man taken to hospital after Federal Way home erupts in flames

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was taken to a hospital after a fire erupted at his Federal Way home early Thursday.

South King Fire & Rescue crews were called to the house in the 1400 block of South 303rd Street at 2:40 a.m.

Firefighters started battling the flames inside the home but had to move outside due to power lines in front of the house.

Most of the damage is at the back of the home.

Crews remained at the scene hours later to ensure the fire was out.

South King Fire & Rescue said a 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

What sparked the flames is not yet known.





