Man suffers head, neck, shoulder injuries, and hypothermia after fall near Glacier Peak

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A U.S. Navy helicopter was dispatched to rescue a man who had fallen near the Chickamin Glacier north of Glacier Peak, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a release.

On July 14 at around 1:38 p.m., CCSO received a message from a Garmin inReach device reporting a man was yelling across a canyon for help, the sheriff’s office said.

The group in contact with emergency dispatch was not with the injured man but reported he had been climbing alone on the northern glacier of Sinister Peak.

The reporting group traversed across to reach the 31-year-old man who had suffered head, neck, and shoulder injuries while showing signs of early-stage hypothermia, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

A helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was dispatched and airlifted the man from the glacier and flew him to Harborview Medical Center.

