Man stabbed outside food bank in Ballard

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 35-year-old man was injured in a stabbing near the Ballard Food Bank on Monday morning.
At around 10:30 a.m., officers responded near 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Leary Way and found the man with a stab wound in the back, SPD said.
He was brought to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is not known.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old man and recovered a blade at the scene, according to Seattle Police.
Witnesses reported seeing the two men in an altercation before the stabbing.
This is a developing story.
