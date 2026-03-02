Man stabbed outside food bank in Ballard

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 35-year-old man was injured in a stabbing near the Ballard Food Bank on Monday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., officers responded near 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Leary Way and found the man with a stab wound in the back, SPD said.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center but his condition is not known.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man and recovered a blade at the scene, according to Seattle Police.

Witnesses reported seeing the two men in an altercation before the stabbing.

This is a developing story.

