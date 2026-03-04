Man stabbed in the face during robbery in Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 21-year-old man was found with cuts to the face after a reported robbery in Seattle’s Chinatown International District on Tuesday.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers responded near South King Street and 12th Avenue South and found the victim with facial injuries.

He was brought to Harborview Medical Center and his injuries were non-life-threatening, SPD said.

Police learned the victim and suspect talked for around 5 minutes before the robbery. The suspect allegedly stabbed the man and stole money from him before running toward Hoa Mai Park.

SPD says the suspect has not been caught and say the victim has been uncooperative with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

