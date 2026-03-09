Man shot in the stomach near Seattle’s Alki Beach; suspect on the loose

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting after a 24-year-old walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

At about 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Harborview Medical Center – after the man ended up in the emergency room.

Police were unable to speak with the man because he was in serious condition and needed surgery.

Police found the silver Dodge that dropped the man off and pulled it over. Officers spoke with the two occupants, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, who said the shooting happened near Alki Avenue Southwest and 57th Avenue Southwest.

According to the men, they were attending a gathering and drinking when someone approached the man and shot him.

The suspect drove off in a white car in an unknown direction. They told officers they didn’t know the person.

Southwest precinct officers responded to the area and gathered some evidence.

Anyone with information that may help police track down the suspect should call (206) 233-5000.

©2026 Cox Media Group