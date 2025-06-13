Man shot and killed on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma; suspect arrested at scene

An adult man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Tacoma, and another man has been arrested for murder, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Pacific Avenue after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male.

Officers began CPR and other life-saving efforts until Tacoma Fire Department personnel arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said witnesses at the scene helped direct officers to a suspect.

The adult male suspect was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

