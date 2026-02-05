Man shot in groin in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A security guard was shot in the groin in downtown Seattle last night.

According to the Seattle Police Department, dispatch received reports of a shooting along Western Ave., near the intersection of Marion Street, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the groin area. Police looked after him until firefighters arrived.

Seattle Fire Department crews then took the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police cordoned off the area and spoke to witnesses, who said there were two to three male suspects, but just one shooter, involved in the incident.

SPD says the victim is a security guard, but could not confirm where he worked or whether he was working at the time of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody as of this writing.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

