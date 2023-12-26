Man shot in Central Tacoma dies after 2 weeks in critical condition

TACOMA, Wash. — A man shot in Central Tacoma earlier this month died from his injuries Tuesday.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, officers were called to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Officers gave the victim aid until Tacoma Fire medics arrived and took the 24-year-old man to a local hospital.

After two weeks in critical condition, the man died from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

