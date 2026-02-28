Man shot by Seattle police 15 days ago dies from injuries

SEATTLE — A man who was injured in a police shooting earlier this month in Ballard has died from his injuries.

On Feb. 12, officers were responding to a domestic violence call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was following her.

When police arrived, the man allegedly pulled a gun out and police fired back.

Body-worn camera shows police firing multiple shots at the suspect.

62-year-old Christopher Bowman, of Kansas, died from his injuries on Feb. 25, according to the King County Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT-KC), who is investigating the shooting.

Before his death, Bowman was facing assault charges against an officer.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

