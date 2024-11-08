Man seriously injured in Seattle stabbing, felony warrant suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday night.

Just after 8 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a 911 call near 8th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

According to SPD, the 911 call stated that a man had stabbed the 911 caller’s friend. Later, the call was updated to include that the suspect reportedly ran off toward 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, back, and hands. He was treated by SPD until the scene was safe for the Seattle Fire Department to step in. Seattle Fire transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Multiple officers began looking for the suspect with a description from witnesses. Police then found and arrested a 34-year-old male suspect near an abandoned building at 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

According to SPD, witnesses were brought to the scene but were unsure if officers had the correct suspect. The person detained had a felony warrant for his arrest in the amount of $7,075 for stolen vehicle possession, issued by the King County Superior Court. The suspect was armed with a knife, and it was seized as evidence. He is expected to be booked into King County Jail.

Detectives with the Homicide and Assault Unit will take the lead on this investigation.

