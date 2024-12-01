Man seriously injured in Central District shooting

SEATTLE — At least one person was seriously injured in a Central District shooting on Saturday night.

SPD officers first responded to reports of a shooting near Pratt Park at around 8:45 p.m.

Police found a man who was shot at in his car. He had a gunshot wound to the arm and injuries to the face, possibly from glass.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The victim’s car sustained bullet damage, and police say it is unknown where the shooting took place.

A suspect or suspects have not been identified.

Around the same time, a business owner working around the corner told KIRO 7 that he heard gunshots and quickly dropped to the ground, feeling glass rain down onto his head.

When he stood up, he could see that one of the shop windows was broken.

SPD officers went to that location and are investigating both incidents, but cannot confirm that the two are linked at this time.





