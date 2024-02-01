Man sentenced to prison for wounding 11-year-old boy in Tacoma road rage shooting

Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn will spend more than 11 years in prison for wounding a boy in a road rage shooting in Tacoma.

The 20-year-old pled guilty to assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced on Monday.

Davis-Gunn admitted firing into a car on I-5 in November 2022. Prosecutors said the shooting was a case of road rage.

The initial police report said that a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze was passing a black Honda CRV when the driver of the Chevrolet opened fire toward the Honda, hitting the child who was sitting in the rear passenger seat.

The driver of the Honda then went to a nearby Tacoma fire station to seek help.

The 11-year-old child was transported to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. There were two others in the Honda who were uninjured.

Davis-Gunn was then arrested.

According to court records, Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times. He has nine previous convictions as a juvenile in Spokane and Pierce Counties.

