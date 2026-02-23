Man sentenced to over 28 years for killing ex-partner in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department (APD) says a man was sentenced to 340 months in prison for killing a woman in February 2024.

Calvin Jackson Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for shooting and killing his ex-partner after learning of her new relationship.

On February 14, 2024, Auburn Police responded to a report of a woman found dead near West Valley Highway North and 37th Street Northwest.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which showed Jackson Jr. arriving at the scene, taking his ex-partner out of the car, shooting her, and leaving her body in nearby bushes, APD said.

Phone records also showed Jackson Jr. at the scene at the time of the killing.

Police say he reported her missing earlier that morning out of Kent.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities learned Jackson Jr. hid in his ex-partner’s car and waited for her to drive to work.

When she got in the car, he shot her through the front seat, according to Auburn Police.

