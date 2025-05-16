Man sentenced for murder of Seattle activist Elijah Lewis

A King County judge ruled that Patrick Cooney will spend 420 months, or about 35 years, behind bars for the murder of Seattle activist Elijah Lewis and injuring his young nephew.

Just before the judge read the sentence, Cooney said, “Take me out of here.”

Elijah’s oldest sister spoke during today’s sentencing about how his death has impacted her family.

“There are no words strong enough to fully capture the devastation you’ve caused. You didn’t just take a life, you robbed the world of a man whom meant everything to those who knew him,” she said. “You stole a potential father, a potential husband, and a guiding light to a young boy who looked up to him with admiration. You didn’t aim just to kill a man. You almost took my boy’s life, too. The trauma left behind in his heart is something no child should ever carry.”

While a slideshow of pictures of Lewis played, she was overcome with emotion and began swearing at Cooney. Officers escorted her into the hallway. The court took a brief recess to regroup.

Cooney’s mother also spoke during today’s sentencing. He got emotional, wiping tears away from his eyes as she spoke.

“It makes me sad to know he will spend so much time in prison. I hope he will be released during my lifetime. Patrick is struggling with mental health right now, as are other members of our family. We know life will never be the same for the family of Elijah Lewis. Our family is so sorry for your loss.”

The shooting

On April 1, 2023, family says Elijah Lewis picked up his 9-year-old nephew to see a monster truck rally for his birthday.

According to court documents, Lewis was trying to turn onto Broadway in Capitol Hill when there was some kind of an incident.

Eyewitnesses say Lewis passed Cooney on his scooter, who then fired five shots at the car and sped off.

Cooney’s lawyers argued that he shot at Lewis’ car in self-defense because he got close to hitting him, but a jury found him guilty in February of this year.

Lewis and his nephew were rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

The boy had been shot in the leg, was treated and released according to hospital officials.

Lewis did not survive. He was 23 years old.

