Man found guilty in murder of Seattle activist Elijah Lewis

SEATTLE, Wash. — A King County jury found Patrick Cooney guilty of the murder of a Seattle activist and injuring his young nephew.

On April 1, 2023, family say Elijah Lewis picked up his 9-year-old nephew to see a monster truck rally for his birthday.

According to court documents, Lewis was trying to turn onto Broadway in Capitol Hill when there was some kind of an incident.

Eyewitnesses say he passed Cooney on his scooter, who then fired five shots at Lewis’ car and sped off.

Cooney’s lawyers argue that he shot at Lewis’ car in self-defense because he got close to hitting him.

Lewis and his nephew were rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

The boy had been shot in the leg, was treated and released according to hospital officials.

Lewis did not survive. He was 23 years old.





