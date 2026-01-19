Man rushed to hospital after someone shot him in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after someone shot him in Everett.

According to South County Fire, it happened near 19th Avenue Southeast and 132nd Street Southeast.

At last check, he is in critical condition at Providence Medical Center.

There’s no word at this time on what led up to the shooting, whether the two people know each other, or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

