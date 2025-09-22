Man shot multiple times in arm and leg in West Seattle, search underway for suspect

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department says a 31-year-old man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition after someone shot him.

It happened this afternoon near West Seattle on 27th Avenue Southwest.

Police tell KIRO 7 News that the man was shot multiple times in the arm and leg, and they found over 20 rounds.

Officers are now searching the area for the person responsible and are talking with witnesses.

If you saw something that may help, you’re asked to reach out to Seattle police.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

