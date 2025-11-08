Man runs across highway in Parkland trying to get away from deputies

PARKLAND. Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a man ran through traffic on State Route 512 while trying to avoid arrest on November 4th.

At around 10:30 a.m. near Aqueduct Drive East and 5th Avenue East in Parkland, deputies saw a suspicious car in an area known for theft, illegal dumping, and drug activity, PCSO said in a social media post.

They saw a man at the scene, along with his girlfriend, who seemed to be tampering with the car, which was reported stolen.

When deputies tried to arrest the man, he ran toward SR 512 and through traffic before hopping onto a box truck that drove about 50 yards before stopping, according to PCSO.

He then jumped off the truck and ran into a neighborhood before deputies caught up and arrested him.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple warrants, theft, among other counts, PSCO said.

