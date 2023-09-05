Man riding skateboard on life support after Tacoma hit-and-run

TACOMA, Wash. — A man who was riding a skateboard in the early morning hours of Sunday is now on life support after he was struck by a driver.

At 2:43 a.m., the 27-year-old victim was heading north in the 15700 block of Waller Road in Tacoma when he was hit from behind by a car that was also going north, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver did not stop.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is not expected to survive.

Using car parts left behind after the crash, investigators determined that they came from a Ford sedan with front driver’s side damage.

If you live in the area, you’re asked to check your surveillance cameras for any vehicles between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. You can submit copies of the videos at this link.

