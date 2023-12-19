Man reunites with Seattle Fire responders who saved him after heart attack

SEATTLE — A man who had a heart attack recently was reunited with the Seattle Fire Department responders who saved his life.

After Mark Staveley suffered from “sudden cardiac arrest,” firefighter/EMTs and paramedics were able to quickly arrive at the scene and give him the emergency treatment he needed to survive.

He got a chance to follow up with those first responders over the weekend, stopping by with his family to thank them firsthand.

“It brings a smile to our faces when we see the patients we treat make a full recovery,” SFD said on social media.

