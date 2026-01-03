Man rescued from apartment fire in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Fire crews in Everett say a man in his 70s was found unconscious inside an apartment on fire on Friday morning.

Just after 11:45 a.m., crews responded to the fire at an apartment complex near Walter E Hall Park.

Crews found a man in his 70s in a bedroom on the ground floor of the building and started CPR.

The Everett Fire Department (EPD) says crews were able to regain the man’s pulse and he was brought to Providence Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A second man in his 30s was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, EPD said.

Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire.

©2026 Cox Media Group