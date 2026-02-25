Man posing as postal worker attacks residents, demands crypto in Phinney Ridge, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 31-year-old man was arrested for assault, burglary, and criminal impersonation for posing as a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near North 74th Street and Greenwood Avenue North.

Police learned that a 31-year-old man wearing a USPS uniform and a branded bag rang the doorbell of a home in Phinney Ridge.

A 52-year-old man answered the door and the suspect handed him a piece of mail and demanded he open it, SPD said.

The victim opened the letter, which demanded cryptocurrency, then the impersonator allegedly forced his way inside the home and assaulted the man and his 50-year-old wife, according to Seattle Police.

Officers arrived and arrested the man.

Inside his bag, they found electronic equipment, tape, plastic bags, large zip ties, tasers, tourniquet, cellphone, lint roller, an electronic signal blocking pouch, black beanie, face mask, dark sunglasses, and a box of plastic gloves, SPD said in a blotter post.

He did not have any ID that showed he worked for the postal service.

He was booked into the King County Jail, facing charges of burglary, assault, and criminal impersonation.

The victim was brought to a local hospital citing chest pain.

©2026 Cox Media Group