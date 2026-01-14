Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting at Seattle hookah lounge

SEATTLE — Abdulrahman Hussein, age 30, has been charged with second-degree murder following the shooting death of Khalif Hussein outside The Evangadi Hookah lounge in Seattle on Dec. 1.

King County prosecutors say the deadly shooting occurred after a fight broke out inside the hookah lounge in early December.

Hussein entered a plea of not guilty this morning during his arraignment.

Shortly after the shooting, the business was shut down by authorities.

The Evangadi Hookah Lounge, located on Rainier Avenue in Seattle, was permanently closed last year after being declared a nuisance property by local authorities.

The owner decided to close the lounge after a letter from Seattle police chief Shon Barnes labeled the establishment as a “chronic nuisance property.”

The police chief’s classification came after the lounge had been the scene of several violent crimes, prompting authorities to take action.

Rather than undergoing a lengthy abatement process, the owner opted to permanently shut down the business.

The closure is part of broader efforts in Seattle to address locations that contribute to crime and public safety concerns.

Local law enforcement has increasingly targeted businesses labeled as chronic nuisances to mitigate violence and improve community safety.

Abdulrahman Hussein is currently being held on a $3 million bond.

His attorney did not contest the bond during the court appearance and his next court date has been scheduled for February 12 with a potential trial date set for March 2.

