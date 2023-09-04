Man missing after being thrown from boat in Skagit River

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Crews are searching for a man who went overboard into the Skagit River in the Mount Vernon area on Monday.

At 6 a.m., a passenger in the boat called 911 saying the boat driver was thrown into the river when the boat hit debris.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the driver was an experienced boat operator and had a boat license, but was not wearing a life vest.

Personnel from SCSO, Skagit County Search and Rescue volunteers, and surrounding fire departments searched the river bank.

The river and the area around it was searched using boats, a drone, a Conway Fire Department hovercraft, and a US Customs & Border Protection helicopter.

After six hours of searching, the boat driver remained missing.

The SCSO said the incident appears to be an accident and the search for the man is continues.

©2023 Cox Media Group