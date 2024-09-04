Man killed while crossing SR 509 in South Seattle identified

SEATTLE — We now know the identity of a man who was killed on State Route 99/State Route 509 in South Seattle.
The Washington State Patrol said 42-year-old Raul Vidaurri was crossing the freeway near the Cloverdale Street exit Monday when he was hit by a car.
The King County Medical Examiner listed his cause of death as blunt force trauma.
The driver remained at the scene and troopers said they were not impaired.
KIRO 7 reporter Deborah Horne spoke to some of Vidaurri’s family members on the phone.
They confirmed that he served in Iraq.
Troopers don’t know why he was in the road.
©2024 Cox Media Group