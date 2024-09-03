Man killed while crossing South Seattle freeway

SEATTLE — A man crossing a freeway in South Seattle was hit and killed by a car Monday night.

A Washington State Patrol report said it happened at 9:44 p.m. on southbound State Route 509 near the Cloverdale Street exit.

Troopers said a car was in the second of three lanes and the pedestrian was crossing east to west when he was hit.

The car that hit the man then came to a rest in the third lane.

The pedestrian was killed. He has yet to be identified.

The southbound lanes were closed for two hours and 47 minutes.

The driver that hit the man was not suspected to be impaired.

©2024 Cox Media Group