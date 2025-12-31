Man killed by Vancouver Police after pointing gun, firing shot

VANCOUVER, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A man was killed by police in Vancouver after pointing a firearm at a woman and firing at least one round on Dec. 27.

A woman living on the 13200 block of N.E. 46th Street in Vancouver called 911 after a man allegedly pointed a gun at her from outside her home, firing at least one shot.

When officers arrived, the male confronted them with a firearm. Two officers with the Vancouver Police Department discharged their weapons, striking the male. The suspect was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Three Vancouver Police Officers, the two involved officers and one witness officer, have been placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol,” the Vancouver Police Department stated. “The information being released is preliminary, and this is an ongoing investigation. The Vancouver Police Department notified the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations, which will be investigating the shooting.”

Video captured by body-worn cameras and in-car cameras will be reviewed and released soon.

