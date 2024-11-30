Man killed by car trying to cross the street in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department says a 62-year-old man from Seattle is dead after he was hit by a car.

It happened Saturday morning just after 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of 68th Avenue South and South 212 Street.

Several people called 911 to report seeing the crash.

When officers arrived, the man was unconscious and in the road. Despite efforts to save him, he didn’t survive.

Witnesses told officers the man was trying to cross the street but wasn’t using a crosswalk.

The driver, a man from Eatonville, stayed and is cooperating with the investigation.

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet been interviewed, please call the Kent Police Department Tip Line at (253) 856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

