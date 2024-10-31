Man killed after car crashes into parked SUV in West Seattle

SEATTLE — One person was killed in a crash in West Seattle Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to 48th Avenue Southwest after receiving reports of a car that had crashed into a parked SUV.

Seattle Police officers and Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and found a 31-year-old man unresponsive in his vehicle.

Firefighters pulled him from the car as medics tried to save his life, however, the man died from his injuries.

Patrol officers cordoned off the area and Seattle Police Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives investigated.

They determined a man was driving a Volvo when he crashed into a parked Ford SUV.

Detectives are still working to find out what led up to the collision.

If you have any information about the crash you’re asked to contact the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923 and reference incident number 24-308452.

©2024 Cox Media Group