Man is arrested after being accused of speeding while drunk in Kistsap County

KITSAP COUNTY — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department says that a man was arrested after speeding in a 35 MPH zone.

Deputies stopped the 33-year-old Port Orchard man after he was seen going 89 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

When deputies stopped the man, they asked him to do a field sobriety test, which he failed.

They then asked him to take a breathalyzer test, where his blood alcohol was four times the standard limit.

He was booked into jail on reckless driving and DUI charges.

The suspect also had two warrants out for his arrest.

