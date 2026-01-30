Man injured, suspect arrested after overnight stabbing in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was stabbed in Everett’s Bayside neighborhood overnight.

According to the Everett Police Department, officers first responded to a reported stabbing along Wetmore Avenue at around 1 a.m. Friday.

The Everett Fire Department took the victim, a man in his 30s, to the hospital. The man was moderately injured and was treated and discharged from the hospital, according to Everett Fire.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 20s, initially ran off but was later found and arrested.

Everett PD confirmed that he was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for Assault 1.

This is an active investigation by Everett Police, with no further details at this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group