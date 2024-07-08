Man injured in Midland garage explosion

MIDLAND, Wash. — On Sunday around 4:20 p.m. Pierce County deputies were dispatched to a garage explosion in Midland.

It happened in the 2400 block of 96th Street East.

The force of the explosion detached the roof and blew off the door of the garage.

An adult male was taken to the hospital with life-threatening burns.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation; however, neighbors say the man is known to work with explosives in his garage.

The sheriff bomb squad also responded to the scene and the ATF was notified.

Investigators were delayed getting inside the garage as it was deemed unsafe after the explosion.

©2024 Cox Media Group