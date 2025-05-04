Seattle police searching for suspect in double stabbing in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Two people were stabbed on Saturday night near Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.

SPD responded to an altercation at around 8:40 p.m. and found a 32-year-old man stabbed in the neck, the release said.

Witnesses told police he got into an altercation with the suspect before being stabbed.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they also found a 37-year-old man with a laceration to his arm. He was treated at the scene and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD has not arrested any suspects but ask anyone with any information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

