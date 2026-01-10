Man injured after being hit with shotgun blast in Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Seattle’s Chinatown International District early Saturday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., officers responded near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street after a disturbance at a closed hookah lounge.

Officers met with a 34-year-old man, who owns the lounge, and he said he fired his handgun to break up the disturbance, SPD said.

He was interviewed at the police station and released.

Later that morning, a 27-year-old man was admitted to Swedish Hospital with injuries that looked like a shotgun blast, according to Seattle Police. He was then brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe another person fired a shotgun in the parking lot across the street from the hookah lounge.

Authorities are not sure how the shootings are connected but say that the suspect who fired the shotgun has not been arrested.

©2026 Cox Media Group