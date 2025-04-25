Man hurt in Beacon Hill shooting

SEATTLE — One man was injured Friday afternoon during a shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers are investigating the incident as a domestic violence shooting. Police responded to the area just before 3:45 p.m.
As of 4:10 p.m., police were still actively searching for the suspect, and asked the community to be safe and avoid the area.
Seattle police are investigating a DV shooting in the 900 block of Golf Drive South. One man injured by gunfire. Police are actively searching for the suspect. Please be safe and avoid the area.— Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 25, 2025
