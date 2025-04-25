Man hurt in Beacon Hill shooting

SEATTLE — One man was injured Friday afternoon during a shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers are investigating the incident as a domestic violence shooting. Police responded to the area just before 3:45 p.m.

As of 4:10 p.m., police were still actively searching for the suspect, and asked the community to be safe and avoid the area.

Seattle police are investigating a DV shooting in the 900 block of Golf Drive South. One man injured by gunfire. Police are actively searching for the suspect. Please be safe and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 25, 2025

