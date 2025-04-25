Local

Man hurt in Beacon Hill shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Man hurt in Beacon Hill shooting
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — One man was injured Friday afternoon during a shooting in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers are investigating the incident as a domestic violence shooting. Police responded to the area just before 3:45 p.m.

As of 4:10 p.m., police were still actively searching for the suspect, and asked the community to be safe and avoid the area.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read