Man hit by car, thrown several feet while dodging traffic in North Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a pedestrian was found unconscious in the middle of the road after being hit by a car in North Seattle.

Police say that the man was struck by a vehicle and thrown several feet into the air before landing on the roadway late Saturday night.

Footage later obtained by officers showed the victim walking into the busy street and attempting to dodge cars before being hit.

The incident occurred near the Licton Springs neighborhood, around North 105th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Police and medics from the Seattle Fire Department provided medical aid before the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash.

