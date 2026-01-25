Man and his dog stabbed in Parkland, deputies involved in shooting with suspect

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies were involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

At around 6:24 a.m., a 54-year-old man called 911 reporting that he and his dog were stabbed near the S S Quickstop Grocery store in Parkland.

PCSO says he and his dog were in serious condition when deputies arrived.

The victim reported that a man approached him and asked about his religion, according to the sheriff’s office.

He told deputies the man stabbed him and his dog after he mentioned being a Christian before the suspect ran southbound on Parkland Avenue South.

Both victims were brought to local hospitals and the dog needed emergency surgery.

After two hours of searching, deputies saw the man a few blocks away near 8th Avenue Court South and 112th Street South.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect ran behind a nearby home and deputies reported shots were fired.

The suspect was injured and brought to a local hospital, but his condition is not known, according to PCSO.

