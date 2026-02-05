Man found stabbed to death in burning Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide after a man was found stabbed to death in a home that was on fire.

On Feb. 1, 911 got multiple calls about a house fire on S 216th St, a few blocks down from the Des Moines Library.

While crews were doing a search of the home, they found a man dead inside.

On Feb. 4, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the person at the home died from multiple stab wounds, and that their manner of death was homicide.

Police also confirmed that they are investigating the 45-year-old’s death as a homicide.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

