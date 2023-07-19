Man found dead inside Sequim home destroyed in explosion, fire

SEQUIM, Wash. — A man is dead, a house is destroyed and several others are damaged after an explosion and fire in Sequim Tuesday night.

At about 7 p.m., Clallam County deputies were sent to a report of an explosion in the 100 block of June Place. When deputies and crews from Clallam County Fire District 3 arrived, they found a house destroyed by an explosion and fire.

The blast also damaged several houses in the neighborhood and nearby homes were evacuated.

Firefighters put out the flames and found a man dead inside what was left of the home.

No one else was hurt.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to find out what caused the explosion.

Pilot Michael Payne, who lives along a community runway, shared stunning video of the aftermath taken from the cockpit of his small plane about 10 minutes after the blast.

He said he lives two miles east of the house that was destroyed, and the explosion rattled his windows at home.

Clallam County explosion (Clallam County Fire District 3)





