Man found dead inside Sammamish home after possible drive-by shooting

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a Sammamish home overnight after what may have been a drive-by shooting.

At 1:21 a.m. on Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a call from the 3500 block of East Lake Sammamish Road Southeast.

According to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Eric White, the caller reported hearing gunshots in what was later determined to be a possible drive-by shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was in his 60s.

Medics arrived and tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

