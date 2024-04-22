Man found dead inside Burien Library/City Hall building

BURIEN, Wash. — A man was found dead inside the building that houses the Burien Public Library and City Hall.

A King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the man was found dead inside a first-floor bathroom at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to take possession of the man ‘s body. His cause of death will be released once it’s determined, but on Sunday, Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling told KIRO 7 that drug paraphernalia was found around the man’s body.

Schilling said he believed the man’s death would be the third overdose since Burien stopped enforcing its camping ban.

©2024 Cox Media Group