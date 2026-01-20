Man found dead after fire at Lynnwood duplex

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A man was found dead after a fire at a duplex in the Alderwood Manor area of Lynnwood Monday night.

Firefighters were sent to a two-story duplex in the 2800 block of 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood just after 8:30 p.m., South County Fire reported via X.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames spreading into the attic of both units and to the outside of the duplex. One unit was heavily cluttered, making firefighting efforts more difficult, officials noted.

Around midnight, firefighters found a man who had died on the first floor of the unit.

Four people in the adjacent unit were able to safely evacuate. Those four people have since been displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross and Support 7.

More than three dozen firefighters responded, and one was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, South County Fire stated. That firefighter has since been released.

Crews continued to put out hotspots until around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

South County Fire urges smoke alarm checks

South County Fire encouraged people to check their home smoke alarms.

“Working smoke alarms can save lives by giving you more time to escape a fire,” officials wrote.

Smoke alarm batteries should be changed once a year, and all smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years.

