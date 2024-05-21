Man dies while in custody at Snohomish County Jail

A man is dead while he was in custody at the Snohomish County Jail, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, the 51-year-old man became unresponsive after he was evaluated by a nurse and a corrections deputy.

Staff called 911, and medics from the Everett Fire Department arrived. They attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

Deputies say the man was booked into the jail by the Everett Police Department on May 17 for a protection order violation.

A death investigation will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

©2024 Cox Media Group